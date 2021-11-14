Sylo Price Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Sylo has a market capitalization of $19.28 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sylo has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars.

