SYNC Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,166.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.55 million and $4,166.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,315,784 coins and its circulating supply is 121,325,303 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

