Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.56.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $49.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,368 shares of company stock worth $3,815,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.