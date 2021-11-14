Synthetify Market Cap Reaches $23.77 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00006587 BTC on exchanges. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $23.77 million and approximately $881,566.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00073825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00095871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,528.42 or 1.00588107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.08 or 0.07030399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

