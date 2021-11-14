Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 891.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.42% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,047,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after buying an additional 295,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 712,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of SYRS opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.