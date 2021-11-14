Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $15.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.13 billion and the lowest is $15.30 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $65.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.78 billion to $66.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $70.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

