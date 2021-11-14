TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.77 ($31.49).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEG. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday.

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €26.52 ($31.20) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($34.55).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

