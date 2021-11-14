Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $2,768,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $2,964,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

TSM stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.