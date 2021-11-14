Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $885.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce $885.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $865.00 million and the highest is $900.00 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $814.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.18.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.