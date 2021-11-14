Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.86.

NYSE TGT opened at $260.02 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.