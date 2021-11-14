TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,416. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 207,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37. TechTarget has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $108.22.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

