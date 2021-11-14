Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecnoglass in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 349.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

