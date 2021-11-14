Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Tenneco worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $13.10 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.