TENT Trading Down 41.4% This Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. TENT has a total market cap of $598,833.53 and $132,121.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.78 or 0.00308200 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00103823 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00147645 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000138 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004591 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

