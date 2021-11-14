TenX (PAY) Market Cap Hits $15.44 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $15.44 million and $454,802.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00051454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00220248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00086181 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

