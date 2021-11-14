Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $573,446.61 and $114.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,813.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $674.20 or 0.01024419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00272119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.88 or 0.00249004 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

