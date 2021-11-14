TerraUSD (UST) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.02 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $5.02 billion and $55.29 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005132 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008283 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 4,990,974,918 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.