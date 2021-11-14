Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $148.41 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Tezos has a market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $148.41 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.86 or 0.00009110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00078460 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 895,813,550 coins and its circulating supply is 866,856,611 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

