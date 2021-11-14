The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,984 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.55% of Allstate worth $210,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $224,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $952,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $95.19 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

