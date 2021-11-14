The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

ANDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ANDE opened at $37.69 on Friday. Andersons has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,549. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Andersons in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Andersons by 2,101.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Andersons by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

