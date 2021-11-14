The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $10.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

