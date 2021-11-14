The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of The Ensign Group worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ENSG opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.91 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

