The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stake Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,346,000 after purchasing an additional 424,167 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,093,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,115,000 after purchasing an additional 198,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85.

Several analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.