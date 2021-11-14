The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.23% of Trade Desk worth $84,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Trade Desk stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.02, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

