The Transfer Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Billion (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.51 or 0.00017479 BTC on popular exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $812,338.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00106339 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

