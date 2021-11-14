The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Boosted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $159.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $136.52 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

