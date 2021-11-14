The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wendy’s in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEN. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 339,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.