The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,880,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 155,222 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.48% of Williams Companies worth $156,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 120,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

