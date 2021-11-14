Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $635.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $595.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $643.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.