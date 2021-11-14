Thomasville National Bank Acquires 514 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

NYSE LOW opened at $236.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $239.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.