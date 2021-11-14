Thomasville National Bank Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after buying an additional 676,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after buying an additional 1,196,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after buying an additional 1,354,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,610,000 after buying an additional 1,048,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $64.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

