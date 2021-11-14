Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $166.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.01. The company has a market cap of $493.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

