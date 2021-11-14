Thomasville National Bank Buys 2,697 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $1,473,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.