Thomasville National Bank Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PEP opened at $162.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.14. The company has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

