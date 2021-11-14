Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $250.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

