Thomasville National Bank Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 30.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,002,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. FBN Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $306.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.15, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,164 shares of company stock valued at $226,991,407 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

