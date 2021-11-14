Thomasville National Bank Has $19.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

