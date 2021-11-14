Thomasville National Bank Has $22.61 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 2.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,683.79.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,451.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,433.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,312.45. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

