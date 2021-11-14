Thomasville National Bank Has $23.91 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $159.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.63. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.