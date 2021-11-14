Thomasville National Bank Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.48 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

