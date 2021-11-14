Thomasville National Bank Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

