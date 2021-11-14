Thomasville National Bank Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,783.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $244.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

