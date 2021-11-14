Thomasville National Bank Increases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

