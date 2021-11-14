Thomasville National Bank Purchases 1,093 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Global Payments by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.24.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $131.64 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

