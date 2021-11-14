Thomasville National Bank Purchases 24,778 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,783.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,398,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,224 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $244.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average of $247.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

