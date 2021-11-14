Thomasville National Bank Raises Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Flowers Foods makes up about 1.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.37% of Flowers Foods worth $18,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

FLO stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.