Thomasville National Bank Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

