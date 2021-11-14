Thomasville National Bank Sells 2,069 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $1,032,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 395,175 shares of company stock valued at $56,765,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

