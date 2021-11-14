Thomasville National Bank Sells 2,069 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $1,032,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 395,175 shares of company stock valued at $56,765,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day moving average of $139.82. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

