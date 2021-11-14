Thomasville National Bank Sells 21,648 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 96,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,316,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,465,000 after purchasing an additional 479,150 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,425 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $161,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,302,939 shares of company stock worth $103,427,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

